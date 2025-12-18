PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong today said his leadership would be guided by the principle of safeguarding the interests of all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

Addressing his first press conference after reporting for duty at the ministry, Sim said a good Malaysian leader must be able to care for every segment of society, stressing that inclusivity has been a consistent value throughout his political career.

“My values all this while, which are that a good Malaysian leader is a leader who is able to take care of all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion. That is my practice, that is my belief, my principle, and in fact the principle of my party all this while,” he told reporters.

He was responding to criticism made by an Opposition leader linking his appointment with neglecting the Bumiputera businesses.

He pointed to his tenure at the human resources ministry as an example, saying workers of all races and religions were protected and their dignity upheld under his watch.

Sim also expressed confidence that his deputy, Datuk Mohamad Alamin of Umno, shared the same commitment to inclusive leadership, particularly in ensuring fair support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives nationwide.

“As good Malaysian leaders, we will make sure that all MSMEs and cooperatives are taken care of, regardless of race and religion.

“And the proof is that I have shown on my first day, we have done far better to ensure that Malaysian businesses receive support — we make Malaysian businesses great,” he said.

Sim added that strengthening Malaysian businesses would ultimately benefit the rakyat, particularly workers, as economic growth translates into better opportunities and livelihoods.

“When we succeed in advancing Malaysian businesses, those who benefit are Malaysians — including Malaysian workers, regardless of race and religion,” he said.

Sim officially reported for duty at Kuskop earlier today, marking his first day in office following the recent Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.