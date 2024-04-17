PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today chaired the Unity Government Secretariat’s top leadership meeting at the Seri Perdana Complex here to discuss the distribution of allocations for opposition representatives.

The meeting, attended by deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, started at 5.30pm.

Amanah president Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu as well as other leaders of parties in the unity government were also present.

Earlier today, unity government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil in a press conference confirmed that a meeting would take place this evening to discuss the distribution of allocations for the Opposition.

On April 13, Fadillah said the opposition representatives’ demand for the allocation would be discussed in the Unity Government Secretariat’s top leadership meeting today.

Fadillah said this was following his meeting held with Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in Parliament on March 19.

Besides Hamzah, the meeting with Fadillah, who is also the minister of energy transition and water transformation, was also attended by Opposition Chief Whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

On March 24, Fadillah was reported to have said there was no draft agreement related to the allocation demands by opposition lawmakers with the Madani government as claimed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders following the meeting. — Bernama