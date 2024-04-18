KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― Perikatan Nasional (PN) has welcomed the government's decision to allocate funds to elected representatives from the Opposition.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, in a statement today, however, said that PN will decide on the matter after perusing the terms in the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) being prepared by the government.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, in a statement, said the Unity Government Secretariat Supreme Leadership Council has agreed in principle to consider extending allocations to elected representatives from the Opposition.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation minister, said this agreement was reached at the council’s meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, held at Sri Perdana in Putrajaya yesterday.

The unity government chief whip said a draft MoU will be drawn up and extended to the Opposition for further discussions. ― Bernama

