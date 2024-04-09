KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — With Malaysia set to chair Asean next year, former foreign minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah urged the government to undertake a more proactive role in navigating the delicate sociopolitical landscape in Myanmar by seizing every chance at fostering peace and stability.

He said proactive efforts would allow Malaysia to shape a peaceful and inclusive environment within the Asean region by promoting effective dialogue and implementing lasting solutions that would enhance democracy and regional stability.

“As the situation in Myanmar continues to evolve, Malaysia's proactive preparation for its upcoming Asean Chairmanship in 2025 becomes increasingly crucial.

“Malaysia, along with Asean members and the international community, must adopt a forward-looking approach to navigate the complex political and social landscape in Myanmar.

“This entails not only addressing the current challenges but also seizing opportunities to foster peace, stability, and inclusive dialogue in the region,” he said.

The Indera Mahkota MP also urged Putrajaya to continue or renew its engagement with Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), the peoples’ stakeholders, and urged the rest of Asean to do the same towards finding a solution for the conflict.

The deepening crisis in Myanmar and the passing of a resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council indicated a united stance by other states against the humanitarian issues taking place in the northernmost Asean state.

Although the NUCC’s second post-coup People's Assembly saw Rohingya participants for the first time, the Rohingyas still lack citizenship rights.

Former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop was appointed as United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar on April 6, this year and will have the task of facilitating dialogue, ensuring humanitarian access, and enhancing Asean's peace strategies.

The Asean chairmanship rotates annually based on the alphabetical order of the English names of Member States, and next year will be Malaysia’s turn to chair.

The Member State assuming chairmanship will chair the Asean Summit and related summits, the Asean Coordinating Council, the three Asean Community Councils, relevant Asean Sectoral Ministerial Bodies and senior officials, and the Committee of Permanent Representatives — Article 31 of the Asean Charter.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees, Malaysia houses some 164,130 refugees from Myanmar, with some 108,500 Rohingyas, 25,430 Chins, and 30,200 other ethnic groups from conflict-affected areas or are currently fleeing prosecution.