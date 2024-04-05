KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Effective immediately, the Department of Fisheries (DOF) has prohibited the public in Melaka from consuming bivalves until biotoxin reading reaches permissible levels and mussels are confirmed safe for consumption.

In a statement today, the department said that analyses conducted by its biosecurity laboratory on samples of mussels and water collected from Sebatu, Melaka, on Wednesday revealed the presence of the Alexandrium species of algae, which poses health risks to humans.

DOF said that this prohibition is a preliminary action taken following cases of contaminated mussels in Negeri Sembilan.

“The department will continue monitoring for 20 days by conducting regular testing according to the standard operating procedures set under the National Shellfish Sanitation Programme.

“On April 2, DOF has also issued a notice to operators and farmers to immediately cease all sales and harvesting activities of farmed mussels in Melaka,” the statement said.

The public is urged to promptly notify the state or district DOF if they observe any changes in the colour of seawater to red, brown, yellow or green. — Bernama

