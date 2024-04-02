PASIR MAS, April 2 — Water supply to 48,635 consumers in Pasir Mas and Tumpat has been fully restored after the Kelar Water Treatment Plant (LRA), here, was able to resume full operation.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Izani Husin said the news brought relief to 13,381 user accounts in Tumpat and 35,254 user accounts in Pasir Mas.

“Once the repair was completed, water production at the LRA increased to 80 million litres per day and was sufficient for the use of the population in the affected districts.

“Alhamdulillah, the repair and maintenance works have been completed within 48 hours,” he said to reporters after visiting the Kelar LRA, here today, which was also attended by AKSB general manager Izani Ismail.

“I hope that consumers can use water wisely, in addition to taking steps to stock up on water in their homes throughout Ramadan and the upcoming Aidilfitri,” he said.

Meanwhile, Izani said that Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) will complete the construction of the Kelar 2 LRA within the next two years to supply sufficient water in the Pasir Mas area and the tender will be issued in June.

“Currently, the Kelar LRA also channels water to some areas in Tumpat. Hence, with the existence of the Kelar 2 LRA, we expect it to fully cover the water supply needs in Pasir Mas.

“In addition, the water supply in several areas on the border, including Kampung Simpangan Tumpat has been addressed through the construction of tube wells in Kuala Jambu,” he said, adding that two more tube wells will be built in the Rantau Panjang area to meet the needs of about 6,000 users.

Previously, AKSB in its statement said that as many as 48,635 AKSB customers in Pasir Mas and Tumpat experienced water supply disruptions since last Saturday (March 30). — Bernama