KOTA BARU, March 30 — The government plans to conduct cloud seeding, but its implementation depends on the prevailing weather conditions, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

He said this issue was discussed during both the Cabinet and the National Haze and Dry Weather Main Committee meetings.

He said the process would be conducted by the Royal Malaysian Air Force in accordance with guidelines set by the Meteorological Department.

“Cloud seeding cannot be carried out at any time, it depends on suitable weather conditions, specifically cloud formations and wind patterns, especially amid the current heatwave,” he told a press conference after the 2024 Professional Forum for Kelantanese Youth here tonight.

“The ministry and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) are closely monitoring critical areas, including the four dams with water levels at critical levels,” he said.

“We will pinpoint critical areas suitable for cloud seeding,” he said adding that MetMalaysia’s previous forecast indicated that the hot season will gradually ease leading the country into transition towards the monsoon.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the government will continue to monitor water levels in dams across the nation to ensure an adequate water supply amidst Malaysia’s ongoing hot and dry weather conditions.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, assured that the overall water reserve situation in dams remains manageable and is projected to sustain for a minimum of 90 days. — Bernama