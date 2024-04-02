SUNGAI BESI, April 2 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has today slammed allegations that authorities are issuing traffic summons as a way to fulfil their key performance indicators (KPI).

He insisted that the only KPI that applies to authorities under his ministry is to reduce traffic accidents.

“There is no KPI from the Transport Ministry, from the Road Transport Department to issue how many summons.

“That is a fake statement. Our KPI is to reduce road accidents, not issue summons,” he told reporters while visiting Terminal Bersepadu Selatan here.

Loke also announced a ban on commercial lorries from operating on April 8, 9, 13 and 14 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri which falls on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

“For lorries, we imposed a ban on heavy vehicles two days before the festive holidays which are on the 8th and 9th of April next week. And two days after the holiday which are Saturday and Sunday,” Loke said.

However, he said heavy vehicles operating in the critical sector are excluded from this ban.

Loke also stressed that strict action will continue to be taken against lorries involved in accidents, with their drivers’ licences suspended immediately if they fail the post-accident audit.

“Enforcement against lorries that exceed the load limit is continued. We have never delayed or reduced enforcement despite receiving pressure from transport companies against strict enforcement,” he added.