NIBONG TEBAL, March 29 — A female teacher who was recently accused of molesting a male student has been suspended pending the conclusion of investigations into the case.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the teacher must fully comply with the investigation process, both those conducted by the police and subsequently the Ministry of Education (MOE).

“It is still under investigation at the police level, and I have repeatedly emphasised that the MOE is fully committed to cooperating with the authorities.

“At this point, we (MOE) are taking the approach to fully protect our children, so the teacher has no connection or access to students whatsoever. She is suspended until the investigation is completed,” she said.

Fadhlina, who is the Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, was speaking to reporters after an Iftar event at the South Seberang Perai District Mosque, here tonight.

At the event, Fadhlina presented donations totaling RM140,000 to 21 mosques and 56 suraus.

Earlier media reports stated that the MOE would take appropriate action against a female teacher who allegedly engaged in a relationship with her 17-year-old student once police conclude their investigation.

Sepang District police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof was reported to have recorded a statement from the 37-year-old teacher.

The victim’s mother lodged a police report on December 12, alleging that the suspect molested her son while he was studying in the library. — Bernama