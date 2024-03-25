KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Police have taken a statement from a female teacher as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a male student.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof the 37-year-old teacher gave her statement at the Sepang district police headquarters yesterday.

“Only a statement was taken down, the suspect in this case has not been arrested. Several other individuals have also given their statements, including the complainant and witnesses who are privy to the case,” he said in a brief text message today.

He said investigations are ongoing before the papers will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further instructions.

“Police urge the public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumours or misinformation regarding this case,” he said.

He said the victim had been referred to a government hospital for further examination.

Wan Kamarul Azran said police initiated their investigation following a report received on December 12 last year, alleging that a 37-year-old suspect had molested the victim while engaged in school revisions at the library. — Bernama

