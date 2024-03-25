PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will not compromise on sexual misconduct in all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

The ministry also assured full cooperation to the authorities with regard to a female teacher who was alleged to have committed sexual misconduct against a 16-year-old male student.

“MOE views seriously the issue of sexual misconduct involving a teacher and a student as reported by the media.

“The case is under the attention of MOE and actions have been taken according to existing guidelines,” it said in a statement today.

Advertisement

The ministry also urged all parties to report cases of sexual crimes so that firm action can be taken.

“Educational institutions under MOE are urged to adhere to the Sexual Misconduct Management Guidelines currently in force aimed at preserving the safety and well-being of students,” according to the statement.

Yesterday, Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusoff said that the police received a report on Dec 12 alleging that the 37-year-old suspect molested the victim while revising lessons in the library.

Advertisement

He said the investigation was being conducted under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act. — Bernama