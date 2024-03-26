KLANG, March 26 — The Education Ministry will take appropriate action against a female teacher, who allegedly molested a male student if the incident is proven to be true, said minister Fadhlina Sidek.

For the time being, she said the teacher is not allowed to interact with any students until investigations are concluded.

“The ministry will take action against the teacher after the police complete their investigation. Until then, we will follow all the procedures that have been established until the investigation is completed.

“For the male student, we will provide full psychosocial support and protection as stipulated in the Education Ministry’s guidelines,” she said after meeting the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2023 candidates here today.

Yesterday, Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the police had recorded a statement from the 37-year-old teacher.

He said police initiated their investigation following a report received on December 12 last year, alleging that the suspect had molested the victim while engaged in school revisions at the library. — Bernama

