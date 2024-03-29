KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain issued a public reminder for all parties not to take matters into their own hands and violate the law over the “Allah” socks case.

Everyone has to obey the country’s law, he said as he urged the public to allow the police to determine the lawful course of action.

“Let us (police) act, there’s no need for those who are dissatisfied to take matters into their own hands to torch or throw a Molotov cocktail at KK Mart...there’s no need.

“Malaysia has laws, so we need to follow them. We also monitor social media for issues that might cause racial and religious tensions. I advise that no more such issues be played up as it will cause concern and unrest,” he said in comments about an incident where a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a KK Mart outlet in Bidor during the handover of duties ceremony for the Kuala Lumpur police chief at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters here today.

Razarudin had earlier conferred the CP rank to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, who was appointed as the new Kuala Lumpur police chief effective today at the ceremony.

Rusdi is replacing Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, who retired today after serving the force for 38 years and nine months since July 1, 1985. — Bernama

