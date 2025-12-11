PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — The prosecution’s final appeal against the acquittal of Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman from charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering involving Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) funds came up for hearing at the Federal Court today.

Court of Appeal President Datuk Abu Bakar Jais chaired the three-judge panel of the Federal Court on the first day of the hearing, which began at 9.30am.

The other two judges are Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Razali and Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who took the oath of office and allegiance as Federal Court judges last December 3.

The prosecution is represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, who is assisted by several other DPPs, including Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib and Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan.

Syed Saddiq, 33, is represented by lawyers Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, Kee Wei Lon and Lim Wei Jiet.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq arrived at the Palace of Justice at 8.26am wearing a white shirt and black coat, accompanied by his family, supporters and singer-cum-actress Bella Astillah.

On June 25, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal consisting of judges Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin acquitted and discharged Syed Saddiq after allowing his appeal to set aside his conviction and sentence of seven years’ imprisonment, two strokes of the cane and a RM10 million fine imposed by the High Court on November 9, 2023.

A day after the acquittal, the Attorney General’s Chambers filed an appeal in the Federal Court.

Syed Saddiq was charged with abetting former Armada Assistant Treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali to commit criminal breach of trust against Armada funds amounting to RM1 million at CIMB Bank Berhad, KL Sentral on March 6, 2020, under Section 406 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, caning and a fine.

He was also charged with misusing RM120,000 belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment of between six months and five years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

The former youth and sports minister was also charged with two counts of money laundering involving transfers of RM50,000 each into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which carries a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of up to five times the amount involved, upon conviction. — Bernama