KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today called on all parties to stop fuelling anger and taking advantage over the controversy of socks — carrying the word “Allah” which were found in a convenience store chain’s outlet.

The King said this matter should now be left to the authorities to handle, adding that he had given instructions for this issue to be dealt with according to the law.

“I have instructed that action be taken in accordance with the law, so there is no need for any party to continue fuelling anger.

“The action taken is not solely to punish, but also serves as a lesson and reminder to all to uphold the sensitivities of Malaysians,” the King said in a statement carried on his official Facebook page under the name of “Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar”.

Saying that it is better for everyone to learn from this incident and to work to strengthen unity, the King said: “Persistent anger brings no benefit. All parties, especially community leaders must act with maturity.

“Let us guide the people towards unity, not division. This is an opportunity to gain a better understanding of each other in our diverse society, so that such incidents do not recur,” the King said in concluding his statement.

