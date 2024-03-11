SEREMBAN, March 11 — The Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) will set up a committee to investigate allegations of misconduct in the orthopaedic department that have recently been doing the rounds on social media.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaleha Md Noor has urged individuals not to make any assumptions about those involved until the investigation is fully completed.

“The hospital refers to a viral post on Telegram on March 3 and on X (Twitter) on March 8, respectively, on alleged disrespectful behaviour of an orthopaedic surgeon.

“The content of the posts also lists allegations of misconduct in the department. Therefore, the investigative committee was established to promptly resolve this matter,” she said in a statement today.

Previously, a letter about alleged misconduct by medical staff at the hospital had been circulating on social media over the past few days. — Bernama

