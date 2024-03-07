KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Malaysian Army (TDM) has confirmed receiving a report on the alleged abuse of power and the use of force by a senior officer in Sarawak against another personnel.

The TDM headquarters in a statement today informed that a police report had been lodged by the victim last Sunday following an incident that allegedly occurred while the victim was undergoing training, and the report had gone viral on social media.

“The report claims that the victim was slapped on the left side of the face and kicked in the abdomen by the senior officer, resulting in the complainant suffering injuries to the soft tissue above the eye and blunt trauma.

The TDM asserted that the organisation would establish an internal investigation board to identify the root cause of the incident to professionally and thoroughly assess the allegations.

“As a precautionary measure, the said senior officer has been relieved from duty to enable TDM to conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation.

“If there is evidence of misconduct and abuse of power as alleged, our organisation will take appropriate action following existing TDM regulations and directives,” it said.

According to the statement, Army chief Gen Tan Sri Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan regards the allegation seriously and is committed to identifying the cause of the incident, vowing not to compromise with the perpetrator if found guilty, regardless of rank and position.

“TDM hopes that all parties refrain from spreading the report and do not leave any negative comments that may interfere with the investigation process until it is completed,” he said. — Bernama