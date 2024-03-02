DUNGUN, March 2 — An outing for three friends at the Pantai Teluk Lipat here today ended in tragedy when two of them drowned.

Dungun Fire and Rescue Station Chief Shahrizal Shamsudin, said in the incident at about 3pm, the victims, Mohammad Atiff Farrdugi Zainudin, 11, and Muhammad Danish Mikail Abdullah, 9, were found drowned, while their friend, Ahmad Azril Farhan Mat Zain, 11, survived.

“The fire department received an emergency call at 3.22pm, and 22 personnel from Dungun Fire and Rescue Station, Chukai Fire and Rescue Station, and Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrizal said Mohammad Atiff Farrdugi’s body was found at 4.55pm while Muhammad Danish Mikail’s remains were found at 6.24pm, some 300 metres from where he went missing.

He said the bodies of both victims were handed over to the police. — Bernama

