DUNGUN, Feb 27 — In under an hour, as much as 300 kilogrammes of local beef priced at RM28 per kg were sold out at the Madani Agro Sales at the Sura Gate night market site here today.

The sizzling sales continued with a coup at the poultry section as 350 fresh chicken priced at RM7.90 per kg also flew off the shelves in an instant after a stampede by the masses who waited from as early as 7.30am.

Like the many early birds, one visitor Norlinda Suriani Amri, 37, from Kampung Balai Besar said she queued up as early as 7.30am to bundle home six kg of beef and 10 chickens to stock up for Ramadan.

Norlinda said she was elated because the price of meat offered at the Madani Agro Sales was much lower than the market price of RM36 to RM38 per kg of beef.

“I am also very satisfied because there is no purchase limit set at the Madani Agro Sales ...unlike the Rahmah Sale.

“I buy in large quantities to stock up for the fasting month because the price of meat will usually rise sharply. It may reach RM40 per kg,” she said at today’s Madani Agro Sale.

Meanwhile, another visitor, Rosnawati Said, 57, said she never expected the prices of meat, chicken, vegetables and fruit produce to be sold at the Madani Agro Sales at such low prices compared to normal prices.

Rosnawati, who is a government retiree, said that previously she did not have the opportunity to visit the sales programme organised by the unity government due to her hectic schedule.

“Before, I used to hear about Rahmah and Agro Madani Sales from my neighbours. However, I don’t feel comfortable with large crowds and thought that the prices of goods usually don’t differ much.

“But after coming and seeing for myself, it really felt like a huge loss not to have frequented the sales earlier. You can really save a lot if you buy here,” said a flabbergasted Rosnawati.

Accolades too came from behind the counter, as meat trader Ahmad Daniel Haris, 27, praised the Madani Agro Sales that it not only helps consumers save on kitchen expenses, but it also gives traders a marketplace to increase their income and expand the entrepreneurial network of local traders.

Therefore, he longs for the government to hold more Madani sales in future, considering the stampede in response received from the public at each sale.

“Today I brought in 500kg of beef ... all sold out in less than three hours. Even though the selling price is lower, the meat can be sold in large quantities.

“This can be summed up as a win-win situation for buyers and traders,” he said. — Bernama