KUALA SELANGOR, Feb 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today closed the Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme held at Kuala Selangor Sports Complex here.

He was accompanied by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Anwar who is also the Finance Minister delivered a message at the ceremony before joining the Malaysia Madani Dialogue Session with visitors present at the programme.

The Prime Minister also invited a nine-year-old girl, Maliha Aafiya Abdul Halim, to be on stage beside him to officially close the event.

“With this, I and Aafiya officially declare the Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme closed, can Aafiya say with this...,” said the Prime Minister.

“With this, I and Tuk Anwar officially close the Central Zone Madani Rakyat,” said Maliha Aafiya.

The programme which took place since Friday from 9 am to 10 pm is a continuation of the Madani Government One Year Programme, which is a forum for the community to obtain information about 163 services of the federal government, states and related agencies.

Among them, the Mega Madani and Agro Madani Sales, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) traffic summons compound reduction counter, the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) registration counter and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) mobile service to make it easier for the public to renew their driving license besides exchanging helmets for the first 1,000 visitors each day.

Also on display is an exhibition of government assets, mobile services such as examination and dental treatment, blood donation campaign, recycling services, massage therapy and cosmetology services as well as job open interviews. — Bernama