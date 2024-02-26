KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim today advised lawmakers to cease plans to oust the national unity government outside of elections, using his royal address to tell them to instead focus their energy on the betterment of their constituents.

The Agong said during his speech to open the first parliamentary meeting of the year that the national unity government was formed democratically following the previous general election.

Sultan Ibrahim then said he would not brook any attempts to trigger a premature change of government that could destabilise the country.

“Everyone must accept the formation of the national unity government. Those keen on playing politics should wait for the next election,” he said.

At the end of last year, Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop claimed of a “Dubai Move” involving the Perikatan Nasional coalition to unseat Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government through defections, so called because the meetings to organise this was allegedly held in Dubai.

PN’s Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor previously sought to play this off by calling the plot the “Chow Kit Move”, saying that his coalition did not need to travel to Dubai to pursue such efforts.

During a briefing last week ahead of this parliamentary meeting, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he has not received any motion of no-confidence against the prime minister from any of the parliamentarians.

A rapid succession of governments from February 2020 following the "Sheraton Move” at the start of the Covid-19 global outbreak has been blamed for flagging foreign investor confidence in Malaysia, impeding its post-economic pandemic recovery.

Despite the strength of Anwar’s majority in Parliament, rumours of such plots persist, fuelling public concern about potentially more instability in the country.