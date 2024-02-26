KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, graced the official opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament, here today.

Also present was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Their Majesties arrived at Parliament Square at 1 am and were greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were the two Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal.

This is the first Parliament opening ceremony by Sultan Ibrahim, since being sworn in as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofia were then escorted to the royal court and received the royal salute, mounted by the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment from Sungai Besi Perdana Camp, Kuala Lumpur.

The national anthem was then played by the Central Band of the Royal Malay Regiment, followed by a 21-gun salute by the 41st Ceremonial battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment, Sungai Buloh Camp, Selangor.

Sultan Ibrahim then inspected a guard of honour.

Once the inspection was completed, His Majesty was accorded the second royal salute and the national anthem was played.

Their Majesties were escorted to the Royal Room at the Parliament building, before heading to the Dewan Rakyat to deliver the Royal Address.

The ceremony was broadcast live via television channels and online platforms.

Based on the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, this Parliament sitting will last for 19 days, with the main focus to be the debate on the royal address by Members of Parliament, from Feb 27 to March 7, and then the winding-up by the relevant ministries for four days, starting March 11.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Negara’s sitting will take place from March 18 until April 4. — Bernama