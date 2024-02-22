JOHOR BARU, Feb 22 — A total of 719 commercial crime cases with a total loss of RM33.88 million were recorded in Johor from January until February 17.

Johor police chief M Kumar said this was compared to 453 cases with a loss of RM17.74 million recorded for the same period last year.

He said fraud cases were the highest contributors, with 651 or 91 per cent of the total 719 cases reported.

“A total of 664 cases occurred online, with victims never meeting or knowing the suspects.

“These include online purchases, investments, job offers, loan scams and phone scams,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public to always be vigilant and not be easily swayed by offers received through social media as well as to verify with the police or relevant agencies.

Meanwhile, Kumar said a private company suffered a loss of RM464,400 after its business email was compromised.

He said police received a report regarding the incident yesterday from a company employee.

“The complainant said that in the middle of this month, they dealt with a supplier through the company’s email for the purchase of palm oil worth RM464,400.

“Payment was made to a bank account claimed to be the supplier’s second bank account after being directed by the supplier. However, the complainant later became suspicious and checked the email of the actual supplier, discovering a difference in their actual email address,” he said.

Kumar said the woman also claimed to have contacted the actual supplier who denied instructing the company to make the payment to that account.

The case is being investigated under section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama