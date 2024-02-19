JOHOR BARU, Feb 19 — The Johor police contingent nabbed 181 individuals, including eight foreigners, for various offences under a special operation called “Op Limau”, carried out from February 5 to 15, in view of gambling activities during the Chinese New Year festive season.

Johor Police Chief CP M Kumar said 23 raids were carried out during the period and police managed to nab 136 men and 37 women, aged between 20 and 60, including eight foreigners comprising five men and three women.

According to Kumar, the operation was aimed at curbing gambling activities organised by individuals and syndicates during the festive season.

“During the operations, police seized RM162,533.50 cash and gambling paraphernalia that was found during the raids,” he said in a statement today.

He added that investigations would be carried out under Sections 6(1) and 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for gambling inside premises and under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for gambling in public. — Bernama

