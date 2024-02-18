JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — A man who obstructed an ambulance’s path at KM14 of the Pasir Gudang Highway, near here yesterday morning, has been issued with a fine.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that the police came across a 47-second-long video clip at 3.30pm yesterday on social media, showing a Toyota Hiace van driver obstructing the ambulance’s path.

“The white van was seen ignoring the ambulance, even though the siren and signal lights were turned on, forcing the ambulance to overtake the vehicle using the left lane.

“Following that, the Seri Alam District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division tracked down the driver and issued him a RM300 fine for committing an offence, under Rule 9(2) of the Road Traffic Rules 166/59, for refusing to give way to a police vehicle/ambulance/Fire and Rescue Department/Prisons Department/Customs Department/Road Transport Department vehicles,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

He said that the man, 38, was also investigated under Section 56(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for not having a Goods Driving Licence (GDL), while checks also found that he had seven summonses for traffic offences, but had no record of criminal offences. — Bernama