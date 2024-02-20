KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The government has increased efforts to ensure the digital economy sector is on the right track to be a major contributor to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the sector currently contributes 23.3 per cent to the GDP and has targeted to raise this to 25.5 per cent by 2025.

“We encourage people to partake in this ecosystem (digital economy). This is something that everybody should be looking at seriously as (this is) how things are going to move in the future,” he said after launching the eUsahawan and Gig Fest 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

Gobind said infrastructure and connectivity are significant factors in developing the country’s digital economy.

“Infrastructure is important. Connectivity is key. Once you can provide people with infrastructure and connectivity, the question is how they (are) going to use it and maximise it to their benefit in economic terms.

“We can see the number of people who have taken part in (the digital economy) and how successful they have been, and the actual figures they generate using the digital process,” he added.

The eUsahawan and Gig Fest 2024 organised by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) aims to foster a digital culture by equipping the community with literacy skills, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to thrive in the sector.

MDEC said in a statement that the event offers entrepreneurs, start-ups, gig workers, and digital professionals an opportunity to improve knowledge, create job opportunities, and promote products and services to reach a wider market.

MDEC trained 563,543 entrepreneurs nationwide via the eUsahawan programme and generated cumulative sales of more than RM1.24 billion since its 2015 implementation. — Bernama