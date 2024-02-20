CYBERJAYA Feb 20 — The Digital Ministry said today it will make a statement soon on this mornings latest cyber attack on a Malaysian company.

Its minister Gobind Singh said they wanted to look at the issue in depth before making any announcement.

“Hold on for awhile on that, certain things are (being) done and we'll come up with a statement on that if not today, tomorrow, ill let you know, let me get the details first,” he told reporters when met here.

The international hacker group R00TK1T claimed to have hacked the “Padu organisation”.

R00TK1T has claimed that it managed to gain access to around 27TB of information on a fileserver that belonged to the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) which it shared on its Telegram channel.

According to SoyaCincau, the “Padu organisation” was actually LPPKN’s Management and Service Delivery Unit. The department’s name has been mentioned in several LPPKN’s documents including its 2021 - 2025 Strategic Plan as well as several social media posts such as this one.

Meanwhile, Gobind launched telecommunications provider TM One's Innovation Lab and Enterprise 5G Lab to serve the unique needa of large enterprises and government sector.

The aim is to foster innovation and empower digital growth opportunities for TM's customers and partners.

The labs will serve as a hub to bring together the latest technologies, digital trends and inspiring ideas and turning them into tailor-made solutions.