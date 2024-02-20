CYBERJAYA, Feb 20 — The Digital Ministry will continue to ensure government sectors and industries are better equipped through the country’s digitalisation journey by prioritising rapid competitiveness compared to other nations.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said his ministry was strengthening the foundation in digitalisation, to drive economic growth, attract investments and enhance the nations competitiveness globally and regionally.

He said this is to be done by emphasising on progressive and comprehensive approach towards digital programmes.

“The rapid pace of digitalisation presents both opportunities and challenges. As our technology continues to evolve, our policies and initiatives must keep pace to maximise the economic and social benefits for all,” he said in his speech at the launch of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) One Innovation Lab and Enterprise 5G Lab ceremony at TM Digital Academy in Multimedia University, here, today.

Gobind said apart from that, the ministry also aims to foster a digital-first mindset and promote digital technology adoption across both the public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, he said the two labs established by TM today would be a digital hub promoting innovative collaboration, the creation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced digital solutions, and the development of industry-specific applications levering the high speed of 5G.

They provide space for collaboration and co-creation, facilitating partnership between different stakeholders to drive digital transformation, he said.

“This is the first I’ve seen here (in Malaysia) that demonstrate 5G showcase...and this is one of those things my ministry is looking at.

“How we can do that (establish such labs) on federal and state level as well as local government, that’s a lot that we have to talk about as we march ahead.

“But for the beginning, we anticipate the collaborative efforts in the labs will open up new avenues and stimulate advancements in critical sectors such as healthcare, education and agriculture,” he added.

Gobind said that there are more similar labs to be established in the country in future to spearhead the next phase of Malaysia’s digitalisation journey. — Bernama