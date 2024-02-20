KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) aims to train 30,000 micro-entrepreneurs, university students and Technical and Vocational Education and Training students through the eUsahawan programme this year, with a sales target of RM35 million.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said since its inception in 2015, the programme has already trained 563,543 entrepreneurs nationwide, resulting in accumulated sales exceeding RM1.24 billion.

“The food and beverage sector contributes 40 per cent to the accumulated sales, followed by beauty and health at 25 per cent, and lifestyle and fashion at 15 per cent,” he said when opening the eUsahawan and Gig Fest 2024, organised by MDEC at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

He said that under the eUsahawan programme, the eUsahawan Hub has been introduced to address challenges faced by small and medium enterprises lacking access to knowledge and guidance to develop their business.

This year, 100 new hubs will be set up at strategic locations such as universities and community centres to provide local entrepreneurs with exposure to digital marketing techniques.

Meanwhile, for the Global Online Workforce (GLOW) programme, Gobind said MDEC aims to train 5,000 university students, equipping them with digital skills to obtain high-value job opportunities in the regional gig economy platform.

He said MDEC had assisted a total of 105,390 participants under the programme and generated income of up to RM282.76 million until the end of last year.

Implemented in 2016, GLOW focuses on enhancing the skills and knowledge of individuals, especially those affected by retrenchment and salary cuts, as well as unemployed graduates, to successfully become digital freelancers on both local and international platforms.

In the meantime, Gobind said that the inclusive growth and advancement of Malaysia’s digital economy in line with the government’s efforts to enhance the well-being of individuals and businesses is crucial in ensuring the country’s economic resilience.

As such, talent development for entrepreneurs and digital freelancers through a digital-first approach should be a priority, he said. — Bernama