SANDAKAN, Feb 19 — Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is in the final stages of completing a new mini power station in Sandakan in an effort to strengthen electricity generation capacity in the district.

SESB senior general manager (Asset Management) Idris Mohd Noor said the project located at the Mowtas Main Distribution Substation (PPU) site is expected to be completed by the end of next month and is capable of generating 10 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

He said the Labuk Power Station project involving 30 MW and the Seguntor Main Distribution Substation (PPU) involving 10 MW are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“These projects will be able to directly benefit users, especially in Sandakan district,” he told reporters after inspecting the Mowtas PPU here today.

Idris said, the three projects, which started last December, are expected to generate up to 50 MW of electricity at a time.

He added that the projects would also increase the amount of local generation from 78 MW to 128 MW per day. — Bernama

