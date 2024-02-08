KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Eight individuals, including a woman, all of them locals, have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a non-existent job scam.

Sentul district police Chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said all the suspects aged between 16 and 28 years old were arrested in raids at two condominium units in the Taman Wahyu Jinjang area, here, last Tuesday.

He said preliminary investigations found that the syndicate, which has been active since January this year, will send short messages through the WhatsApp application containing links to online job advertisements to people selected at random in the United Kingdom.

“After the victim replies and expresses interest in the job offer, the person will be asked to register an account at the ‘Globesailor V88’ link. In the link, the victim is instructed to complete a task such as to ‘like’ certain advertisements by paying a deposit in USDT cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

“The victims are offered a commission of 0.5 per cent to five per cent for each successful assignment, and to convince the victim that the commission has been paid, a receipt will be issued,” he told a press conference at the Sentul District Police Headquarters here today.

The syndicate is believed to be able to make a profit of up to US$3,000 (RM14,300) a day, he said, adding that the case was investigated according to Section 420/511 of the Penal Code.

All the suspects are on remand for four days from yesterday until this Saturday.

Advertisement

In another case, Ahmad Sukarno said a 50-year-old Myanmar man, who holds a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card, was arrested for suspected involvement in drug trafficking activities in the country.

He said the man, who is a factory worker, was arrested at Taman Wilayah Selayang at 10.15pm last February 3.

Following his arrest, the police also seized 42 plastic packets containing yaba pills and 28 bottles containing suspected codeine drugs with an estimated value of RM45,140, he said.

The suspect, with no criminal records and tested positive for drugs, is believed to have obtained drug supplies from a friend in Thailand.

He is on remand until this Saturday to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama