KUCHING, Jan 14 — A clerk from Miri incurred losses amounting to RM60,000 after falling victim to an online part-time job scam syndicate.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, who is in her 40s, lodged the police report on Friday.

He said the victim was instructed to buy and sell non-existent goods through the ‘Asia Shopping’ application in addition to being promised a lucrative commission.

After completing the tasks, he said the victim tried to withdraw the RM5,000 commission she had earned but failed.

“The victim was then instructed by the suspect to make a transaction to a third-party account to enable her to withdraw the commission.

“After making 11 transactions to a third-party account, the victim realised that she had been cheated after she did not receive the promised commission,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama

