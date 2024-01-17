LABUAN, Jan 17 — A recent surge in scams targeting Labuan residents through the guise of part-time job opportunities on social media platforms has left 15 people, including civil servants, collectively losing RM203,507 from their savings.

Labuan police chief Supt Hamizi Halim said the commercial crime division in Labuan has received 15 police reports on such scams since the beginning of this month.

He said the modus operandi of the scammers involves the creation of a WhatsApp group, where the administrator, identified as Olivia, recruits an individual to form additional groups and add as many contacts as possible.

“Once in the group, members are enticed with promises of lucrative part-time jobs, only to be later deceived into engaging in illegal online investments,” he said in a statement today.

No arrests have been made in connection with these cases so far.

Hamizi reminded the public to be extra careful when offered online part-time jobs with lucrative wages.

He said Labuan police are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the job scams.

“As technology continues to advance, individuals are urged to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of online opportunities before engaging in any financial transactions.

“The police are committed to combating such fraudulent activities, and cooperation from the public is vital in ensuring the safety and security of the community,” he said. — Bernama