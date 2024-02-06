KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The prosecution in former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s money laundering case has objected to his application to obtain a temporary release of his international passport again, this time to travel to Bangkok, Thailand on February 15.

In the prosecution’s counter affidavit to the application obtained by the media, deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong said that based on the flight ticket, Muhyiddin is set to leave for Bangkok at 4.20pm, on February 15.

According to Lim, the purpose of the applicant’s trip is to strengthen friendships and goodwill with acquaintances and attend the opening of a restaurant called Phrigkiao.

“The grounds are unreasonable and there is no urgent need that justifies the temporary release of the applicant’s passport. The reasons submitted in his affidavit are also without any supporting evidence,” he said.

Lim said the Sessions Court has fixed February 15 to hear the prosecution’s application to postpone the trial of the three money laundering charges amounting to RM200 million faced by Muhyiddin, and his application to strike out the charges.

“The applicant’s presence at the proceedings is mandatory. He is fully aware of the matter but still booked the flight ticket for that date,” he said, adding that Muhyiddin still poses a flight risk because he is facing an additional three money laundering charges.

Based on the supporting affidavit of the application filed on January 31, the Perikatan Nasional chairman said he applied for the temporary release of his international passport until February 23 to travel to Bangkok, Thailand, because his close Malaysian friend, wants him to officiate the opening of his new Thai restaurant.

On November 29 last year, the Sessions Court allowed the temporary release of his passport to go on a family holiday in London and have a health check-up in Singapore.

Muhyiddin, 76, faces two charges of allegedly receiving RM195 million in illegal gains from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

He was also charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court on March 13, 2023 with allegedly receiving RM5 million in illegal gains. The case was transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to be jointly tried.

On August 15 last year, the High Court discharged and released Muhyiddin of four charges of using his position for bribes amounting to RM232.5 million for the Bersatu party, in connection to the Jana Wibawa project.

The prosecution filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal against the decision on the same day and the hearing was set for February 28 and 29. — Bernama