KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) top duo Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin remain close contrary to claims that both leaders were at odds, a senior PAS leader has reportedly said.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Muhyiddin’s position as PN chairman is undisputed despite the rise of Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s candidacy as the pact’s potential prime minister.

“The relationship [between Hadi and Muhyiddin] is very close. We just held a meeting of the PN Supreme Council and the PAS president frequently meets and discusses matters with Muhyiddin.

“The question of the prime minister candidate also does not arise, because all main issues are discussed within PN,” Tuan Ibrahim was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Advertisement

According to the news outlet, it was recently reported that the relationship between Abdul Hadi and Muhyiddin turned cold following the latter’s “U-turn” on defending his presidency at the party polls, thereby scuttling PAS’ plans to push Ahmad Samsuri as the Opposition’s prime minister candidate in the next general election.

It is understood that Muhyiddin’s decision is seen as an attempt to consolidate the coalition’s chairmanship and appointment as the next PM should PN win.

The report also said both men had not been seen together since PAS’ annual congress or “muktamar” held last October.

Advertisement