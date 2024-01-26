KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members desiring change are now wondering if reform will come now that their president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reversed an earlier decision to relinquish his post at their next party congress, according to Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abu Fasal.

Syed Abu, one of six Opposition party federal lawmakers to have switched his allegiance to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar since last year, claimed that Muhyiddin’s reversal just a day after making the promise to pass the leadership baton has demoralised Bersatu members, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“What's the reason for the U-turn? This is a big decision... the party’s purpose is to lead MPs to build the country’s future but the president easily made a U-turn,” Syed Abu was quoted as telling a news conference.

He claimed that Muhyiddin’s reversal was based on the latter’s wife’s advice, but added that he didn’t fault Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman.

Advertisement

“I don't blame his wife, but as a leader of a party that is facing all kinds of challenges, this is the most important decision.

“Some leaders are demoralised, don’t know where the party is heading,” Syed Abu was quoted as saying.

Muhyiddin had been reported saying last November 25 that he would step down as Bersatu president at the party congress, only to announce a U-turn the very next day.

Advertisement

Three days later, Syed Abu announced his decision to support Anwar’s government — the fifth Bersatu man to do so.

Today, the Perak federal lawmaker said the decision he and others from Bersatu chose to switch to Anwar is because they were frustrated with their party’s refusal to negotiate with the government for federal funding for their constituents even after the PM gave the Opposition the chance to do so.

“Financial issues are indeed a big problem for all MPs and if the party doesn’t pay attention, then who else is going to?” he was quoted as asking.

Syed Abu said he believes Bersatu secretary-general and Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has the qualities to be the party’s next president.

“Overall, we see Larut has great potential to lead Bersatu. He also has the willingness and the ability,” he was quoted as saying.

Syed Abu indicated a divergence of opinions within Bersatu, but did not elaborate.

“I don’t want to confirm, but it exists,” he was quoted as saying when asked if there was a split in the party between those supporting Muhyiddin and Hamzah.