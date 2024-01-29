KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is still the right man to lead Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

Hamzah said the decision was made to make Bersatu appear more credible, firm and courageous in going against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

“In arranging concrete steps to go forward, the supreme council unanimously agreed to keep battling under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin as President.

“Not only in the context of overall party empowerment but to appear more credible, firm and courageous in fighting evil defamation and the tyranny of the government led by Anwar Ibrahim,” he said in a statement today after a special meeting between the Bersatu Supreme Council members was held last night.

On Friday, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abu Fasal claimed that Bersatu) members desiring changes were left wondering if reform will come after Muhyiddin reversed his decision to relinquish his post at their next party congress.

Syed Abu Hussin believes that Hamzah has the qualities to be the party’s next president.

A total of six Bersatu federal lawmakers switched allegiance to support Anwar, with Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi declaring it on Thursday.

Other lawmakers from Bersatu who have declared support of Anwar so far are Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik and Syed Abu Hussin.