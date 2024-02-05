KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) wants institutions of higher education (IPT) to look at the fields of electrical and electronics (E&E) and artificial intelligence (AI) to meet the needs of industry in the country.

Its minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said there is a high demand in these fields, which requires the IPTs to play a role in producing a skilled workforce.

“Our capacity is only around 5,000 (graduates in the field of E&E). So, universities must also look at the needs of such industries. At the same time, universities, including colleges, need to look at the potential of the world of education today.

“For example, AI is a field that must be paid attention to by all universities to meet the country’s needs,” he told reporters after attending the KPT’s engagement session with a foreign delegation here today.

Zambry said he had also held a meeting with Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and vice-chancellors of universities to discuss the matter.

Tengku Zafrul was previously reported to have said that the electrical and electronics industry needs 50,000 engineers but the IPTs only produce 5,000 graduates a year. — Bernama

