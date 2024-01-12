KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) today confirmed that there is no plan to shut down the Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Campus (KSHAS), in Muadzam Shah, Rompin, Pahang, as rumoured recently.

Its minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said that thus far, he had not received any notification regarding any directive to shut down the campus.

“No, the information did not reach me, despite rumours which have been circulating. I want to clarify that no direct or indirect instructions have been communicated, to my knowledge.

“I said that, based on the information that I have checked with my senior officials, they informed me that nothing was informed to them as alleged in rumours,” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the proposed closure of the higher education institution campus, after delivering a speech at the launch of the MOHE 2024 Roadmap at Universiti Malaya, here today.

Zambry said that a check with the director-general (Higher Education) yesterday also confirmed that there was no plan to shut down the Uniten campus.

Two days ago, Pahang government expressed disagreement with the proposal to shut down KSHAS, as the move would have bad implications for the continuation of young people’s studies and business opportunities, as well as the economic development of local residents.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail was quoted as saying that the state government executive council made a unanimous decision on the matter in its meeting on Wednesday (January 10). — Bernama