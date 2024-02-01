IPOH, Feb 1 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad says that the announcement of new water tariff adjustments for domestic users will be made in March after it is approved by the state exco.

He said there will be a meeting with the Perak Water Board (LAP) Board of Directors first on March 1, followed by the state exco meeting.

“Of course, there will be an increase because the last time it was adjusted was in 2006, I think,” he told reporters after a course for the Village Development and Security Committee at the Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Advertisement

Saarani assured that the rise in water tariffs would not burden consumers as the government and LAP would weigh various factors in determining the new tariff.

Earlier reports indicated that the tariff adjustments, effective February 1, would apply to domestic users in the Peninsula and Federal Territory of Labuan under the Tariff Setting Mechanism.

In a statement, SPAN also disclosed that the adjustment, driven by the state government’s requirements, averages an increase of 22 cents per cubic metre, and emphasised that it will closely monitor the quality of service to align with the revised tariff.

Advertisement

Based on the LAP website the current water tariff for domestic users in Perak is RM0.30 for consumption of zero to 10 cubic metres (m³), RM0.70 (11-20m³), and RM1.03 (over 20m³). — Bernama