MELAKA, Jan 24 — The water tariff in Melaka will be revised by an average 16 sen per cubic metre or 13.9 per cent effective February 1.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the tariff would be adjusted to 27 sen per cubic metre for domestic users with prudent water consumption ranging from 0 to 20 cubic metres.

This will result in a minimum bill increase of approximately RM2.70 to RM5.40 per month, impacting 150,000 users.

He said that overall, the new tariff would involve 297,000 domestic user accounts and 46,000 non-domestic user accounts, with the last adjustment made 13 years ago.

“This adjustment is made to enable the Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) to cope with changes in electricity costs due to the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) surcharge by Tenaga Nasional Berhad,” he told a press conference at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

According to Ab Rauf, SAMB would utilise the income from water tariff adjustment to fund upgrading projects and improvements to the state water supply service system, which amounted to RM290 million annually.

“It is hoped that this water tariff adjustment will make the state government and SAMB more committed to ensuring that the water supply system does not disrupt development plans involving the tourism sector and attracting investors to the state,” he said.

On January 17, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) announced that the water tariff adjustment for domestic consumers in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan will take effect on February 1, involving an average increase of 22 sen per cubic metre. — Bernama