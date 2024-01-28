KUCHING, Jan 28 — The locals in Sarawak will not be forced to accept the setting up of power-generating cascading dams in rivers throughout the state, assured Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said these projects would only be implemented if the locals agree to it.

As such, he said the authorities will duly engage with the affected people to explain the concept and operation of cascading dams before proceeding with any construction.

“We do not force (people to accept it),” he said, explaining that the conventional method of harnessing electricity from potential energy stored in large reservoirs of water would incur high social cost to the government and agencies concerned.

Advertisement

Abang Johari said this when addressing some 140 participants, comprised of Sarawak GLCs’ heads, heads of government departments and statutory bodies and subject matter experts, of the inaugural Sarawak GLC Leadership Forum held at a hotel in Langkawi today.

Citing examples of cascading dams in Europe and Scandinavia, Abang Johari said such concepts of hydropower generation would not inundate large areas of land, thus resettlement of people might not be required.

He said the people of Sungai Gat in Kapit had indicated they were interested in facilitating the implementation of a cascading dam in the area, and the due process of discussion would be carried out if the green light was given.

Advertisement

“We start with Kapit,” he told the participants.

Abang Johari pointed out Sarawak must optimise its energy resources either for export or spurring domestic growth by attracting foreign investment with an offer of competitive power tariffs.

The state has complete control over its power tariff with the takeover of the Bakun Dam from the federal government and is able to determine the right tariff to attract investment, he added.

Meanwhile, he said Sarawak will be exporting a maximum of one gigawatt of power to Singapore via a 700km subsea cable, of which the cost will be borne by Singapore’s power authority.

He expressed his confidence that the availability of renewable and comparatively low power costs would propel Sarawak’s economic growth with the aim of becoming a developed economy by 2030.

Later during the forum, the Premier fielded questions from participants during a dialogue moderated by Sarawak Energy Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili.

Also present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki. — Borneo Post