KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — The new water tariff for domestic and non-domestic active water user accounts in Terengganu has been adjusted to between eight sen to 18 sen per cubic metre (m³) according to usage rate, effective February 1.

Chief executive officer of Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) Abdul Karim Endut said the new tariff adjustments included electricity charges of eight sen which were previously absorbed into SATU’s operating costs.

He said domestic users for meter readings of 0 to 20 cubic metres will see an increase from 42 sen to 58 sen; while for readings above 20m³ to 35m³, the new rate is 83 sen compared to previously 65 sen.

“For consumption of over 35m³, the new rate is RM1.08 per m³ compared to RM1 previously.

“Aside from that, the minimum rate charged for domestic users will also change from RM4 to RM5.80 from February 1,” he said at a press conference on the adjustment of Peninsular Malaysia’s water tariffs for the state of Terengganu at the SATU office here today.

Commenting further, Abdul Karim said for the bulk domestic category, the minimum bulk charge will change to RM10.80 per month and the new charge will change by eight sen to RM1.08 sen for the use of each cubic metre.

In addition, he said, commercial enterprises, as well as non-domestic buildings, will involve a new rate shift to RM1.08 for water consumption up to 35 cubic metres.

“In addition, Terengganu is the only state that does not charge water usage at mosques and suraus registered with the Terengganu Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT),” he said.

Abdul Karim said the adjustment of water tariff rates and the new electricity charges are expected to give SATU an additional income of RM9.6 million a year.

“SATU plans to use the extra income to implement water supply infrastructure development projects such as upgrading of water treatment plants which involves a cost of RM11 million, replacement of critical leaky pipes worth RM10 million and a non-revenue water (NRW) programme of RM16.6 million,” he said.

According to him, currently, SATU provides treated water supply services to more than 1.2 million residents under 342,364 active water user accounts, including domestic and non-domestic water usage that include small and medium-sized enterprises up to industrial users. — Bernama