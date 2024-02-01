IPOH, Feb 1 — The streamlining of the preschool education system will only involve institutions under government supervision, says Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

Wong however said details regarding the matter will be finalised by the preschool coordination committee in the near future.

“On the part of the MOE (Ministry of Education), we are in the process of finalising in detail all the procedures regarding the learning aspects of preschool students.

“From that finding, we will release a guideline that must be followed by preschools registered with the government only, without involving private preschools," he said after a cheque presentation for 2024 Perak Pre-School Aid at SMK Yuk Choy here today.

Earlier, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet on January 24 decided to realign the preschool education system nationwide to ensure a more comprehensive early childhood education.

Meanwhile, regarding an incident in Sabah on Jan 29 where a man was reported to have been arrested for threatening the teacher after his son — an SPM candidate — was allegedly punished for smoking in the school toilet, he said MOE would leave investigations and further action to police as both parties had lodged reports.

The arrest of the 49-year-old man was confirmed by Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah. — Bernama

