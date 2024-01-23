KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Teaching and Learning Concept (PdP) through the hybrid method is capable of addressing the shortage of teachers in certain subjects, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said.

He said hybrid teaching and learning currently being implemented is a combination of face-to-face and online teaching approaches, with some students in face-to-face sessions while another group follows online learning.

Wong said that based on the hybrid PdP approach, students in several classes are divided into two groups and will follow the learning schedule provided by the school.

“Besides this, one of the advantages of this hybrid method is that the teaching is more flexible, and it can be implemented with a large number of students.

“Through this approach, teachers will be more flexible in their teaching methods,” he said at the closing ceremony of the ‘DIMIX@ Digital Carnival, Explore Educational Technology’ at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsan Cina (SJKC) Mun Yee here today.

Also present at the event were the Education Ministry’s Educational Resources and Technology division director Zainal Abas and the Federal Territories Education Department director Roslan Abu Hassan.

It is understood that currently, 55 schools in Kuala Lumpur are already conducting hybrid learning, and this number will increase and be expanded throughout the country through the implementation of the National Digital Education Policy.

During the event, Wong also witnessed the hybrid PdP process between SJKC Mun Yee, Taman Seri Rampai National School and Haixin School in Qingdao, China.

Through the implementation of hybrid education, PdP sessions can take place simultaneously without borders even in other countries. — Bernama