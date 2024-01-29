JOHOR BARU, Jan 29 — The Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, left for Kuala Lumpur today in anticipation of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, ascending the federal throne as the 17th King of Malaysia for a five-year term starting January 31.

The matter was announced through a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page and several photos were also shared.

Raja Zarith Sofiah was accompanied by her son Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

Earlier, Raja Zarith Sofiah was welcomed on arrival at the Johor Royal Hangar, Senai International Airport, Kulai by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and his wife Datin Sharmin Fazlina Mohd Shukor. — Bernama

Advertisement