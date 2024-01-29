KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — People will have the chance to bid farewell to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with the sending-off ceremony for the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the event would be held along Jalan Parlimen up to Dato Onn Roundabout.

He said the public could park their vehicles at the Perdana Botanical Garden, Padang Merbok, Dataran Merdeka and the multi-storey parking lot at Bukit Aman.

“Jalan Parlimen up to Dato Onn Roundabout will be completely closed as early as 6am for the movement of the farewell team consisting of 3,650 personnel from various ministries.

“The public who want to participate in the event need to obey traffic control instructions from the police and not block the route,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Allaudeen said seven roads in the federal capital would be fully closed, and 13 roads would be closed in stages tomorrow.

Meanwhile, he said five roads in the capital will be temporarily closed this Wednesday in conjunction with the installation ceremony for the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which will be held at Istana Negara.

He said the roads included Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Damansara and Jalan Travers.

“The 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong will arrive at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang, (the royal motorcade) will pass through the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim. These routes will be closed temporarily and reopen in stages starting at 9.30am,” he said.

Allaudeen said a total of 1,463 personnel had been deployed throughout the ceremony to ensure se

curity and traffic control.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will end his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow and will be replaced by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar. — Bernama