IPOH, Jan 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim believes that more Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) will support the unity government because they are losing confidence in their parties over false promises of a change in government.

Anwar said these MPs had been told there would be a change of government through backdoor manoeuvres but obviously, it did not happen and the Opposition was just playing on negative sentiments, including racial issues.

“They were given hope; even though I said this roof is not made of thatch but concrete, they moved from Dubai to London, and they forgot that concrete roofs are much thicker.

“And when hope is eroded, the people, the Members of Parliament promised the so-called changes will leave their parties one by one,” he said when closing the Perak Unity Government convention here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Perak Menteri Besar and state BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof and DAP vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, said the unity government, which includes coalitions from Sabah and Sarawak, is stable and strong, and parties which had been trying to disrupt it should accept the fact that it would remain intact until the end of its term.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last night also advised political leaders to accept the need for unity and to focus on driving growth and talk about plans for the full term of five years.

“I am confident His Majesty the Sultan of Johor, the King-designate, will defend this stand,” Anwar said.

Anwar said the Unity Government would focus on efforts to drive the country’s economic growth because it has four more years to prove the success of its administration.

He said the Unity Government would continue to uphold national principles, including protecting the rights of the Malays and Bumiputeras. — Bernama