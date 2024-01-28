KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The government is open to collaborating with all parties, including the Opposition, because the main focus now is to ensure unity among the people and the country’s development, said Unity Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

Commenting on claims by Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal that 10 more Opposition MPs will declare support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Fahmi described the matter as “not impossible”.

“We are ready as to whether they want to be involved in the government block as the Unity Government or, as has been mentioned since last year, sit down to negotiate, (and) discuss to get allocations but, more than that, see how we can work together to develop the country.

“So to me, what the Bukit Gantang MP said is not impossible because perhaps on their part they have been waiting too long and been given promises that cannot be fulfilled. So, we wait (for the announcement),” he said.

He told reporters this after presenting Chinese New Year contributions to the Chinese community in Taman Sri Sentosa in the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency here today. — Bernama