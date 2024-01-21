KUCHING, Jan 21 — Contrary to news reports, there was no meeting at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly to discuss the appointment of a new governor, the Office of the Sarawak Premier said today.

It said it was made aware of speculation surrounding a new head of state following a news report by Malay newspaper Harian Metro.

“In this regard this Office wishes to clarify that there was no such meeting for such a purpose,” it said in a brief statement.

Harian Metro had cited an unnamed source from Astana Negeri claiming that the Sarawak Legislative Assembly held a meeting yesterday for a new governor to replace incumbent Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

It also cited the same source claiming the new appointee will be sworn into office on January 29.

The anonymous source was reported saying the identity of Abdul Taib’s successor was not made known at that time.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has also said that the appointment issue was not discussed during the state Cabinet meeting last Thurday.

Speculation about Abdul Taib’s successor has gained traction in recent days and incumbent Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, a former long-time Santubong MP, has been named as a potential candidate.